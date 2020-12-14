FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Lifted by Northcoast Research

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Toro in a report released on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Toro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTC. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The Toro stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Toro by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $710,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,908.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,620 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

