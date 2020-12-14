Brokers Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.48.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15,312.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.