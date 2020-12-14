Analyzing Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) & Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bouygues has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bouygues and Real Goods Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $42.49 billion 1.89 $1.33 billion $3.55 11.90 Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.04 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bouygues and Real Goods Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 0 3 2 0 2.40 Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 1.82% 5.54% 1.62% Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bouygues beats Real Goods Solar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; fitting of road safety and signaling equipment; and laying and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, UshuaÃ¯a, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; produces cinemas; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; and licenses, publishes, and boards games, as well as musical and events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed Internet services; and Bbox Miami, an Android box for TV. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

