Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Head to Head Comparison

Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axia International Group and ICF International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICF International $1.48 billion 0.99 $68.94 million $4.15 18.66

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Axia International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axia International Group and ICF International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axia International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 0 5 0 3.00

ICF International has a consensus price target of $91.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Axia International Group.

Volatility & Risk

Axia International Group has a beta of 35.38, suggesting that its stock price is 3,438% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axia International Group and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A ICF International 4.19% 10.77% 4.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Axia International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICF International beats Axia International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axia International Group

Artistmss International Group, Inc. specializes in women’s and men’s undergarments and skin care. Its products include far-infrared clothing such as scarf, undergarments, leggings shorts and boxers. The company was founded on July 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

