Head-To-Head Review: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) and GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for International General Insurance and GEROVA Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 GEROVA Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

International General Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Given International General Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than GEROVA Financial Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International General Insurance and GEROVA Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $228.92 million 1.66 $23.57 million N/A N/A GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International General Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than GEROVA Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and GEROVA Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 9.02% 12.54% 3.92% GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International General Insurance beats GEROVA Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

GEROVA Financial Group Company Profile

GEROVA Financial Group, Ltd. operates as a reinsurance company for life and annuity reinsurance markets. The company also offers property and causality insurance services. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company underwrites annuity and life insurance risks. The investment portfolio derived from its insurance reserves, or its float, is allocated across traditional fixed income and equity investments, as well as asset classes. It focuses on engaging in active investment strategies, such as directly making secured loans to middle market companies in select industries underserved by banks.

