Comparing Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and The Marketing Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize 0.15% 0.54% 0.20% The Marketing Alliance -2.31% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Huize and The Marketing Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huize and The Marketing Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $142.68 million 2.60 $2.14 million N/A N/A The Marketing Alliance $36.13 million 0.57 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Huize has higher revenue and earnings than The Marketing Alliance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huize beats The Marketing Alliance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience. For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

About The Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

