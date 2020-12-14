QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $39.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts predict that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth $184,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in QCR by 10.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in QCR by 14.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QCR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

