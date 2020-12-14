Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) versus Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Financial Comparison

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Technical Communications and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications -6.14% -18.43% -10.29% Andrea Electronics -44.49% N/A -57.25%

Technical Communications has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Technical Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Technical Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Technical Communications and Andrea Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications $7.02 million 1.03 $630,000.00 N/A N/A Andrea Electronics $1.89 million 1.03 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

Technical Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Andrea Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Technical Communications and Andrea Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Technical Communications beats Andrea Electronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of communications security devices, systems and services. Its products include data and network encryption systems, secure radio, secure mobile phone, secure telephone and fax, and custom cryptography. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, MA.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Pro Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of Things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

