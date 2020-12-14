Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Financial Review

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors 1.01% 2.48% 1.17% LEG Immobilien 176.44% 16.85% 7.59%

Hino Motors has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hino Motors and LEG Immobilien’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $16.67 billion 0.30 $289.52 million N/A N/A LEG Immobilien $487.20 million 22.25 $915.26 million $14.02 10.48

LEG Immobilien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hino Motors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hino Motors and LEG Immobilien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 0 1 0 0 2.00 LEG Immobilien 1 0 8 0 2.78

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Hino Motors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino-shi, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties. In addition, it generates electricity and heat. As of December 31, 2019, the company's portfolio consisted of 134,031 apartments; 1,272 commercial units; and 34,283 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

