Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 over the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

