MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.01 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

