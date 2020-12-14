Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HOFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 552.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 39.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

