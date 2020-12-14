BidaskClub Downgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Hold

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.84.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $376.66 million, a P/E ratio of -303.90 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,718. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

