Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of UFI stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Unifi has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 27.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 66.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth $530,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.