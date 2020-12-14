BidaskClub Upgrades Emerald (NYSE:EEX) to Buy

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Get Emerald alerts:

EEX stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Emerald has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 113.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 112,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 2,751.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 42.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 465,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.