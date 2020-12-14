Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.18. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

