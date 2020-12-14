BidaskClub Upgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to “Buy”

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
