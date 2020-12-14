BidaskClub Upgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to “Buy”

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

In related news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $86,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 857,327 shares of company stock valued at $291,671 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

