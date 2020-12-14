Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.32 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $9.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

