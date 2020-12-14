American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $19.47 on Monday. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $537.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $375,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $3,186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 44.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.