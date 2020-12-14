Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other Antares Pharma news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $571.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.41. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.90.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

