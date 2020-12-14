Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.00 ($74.12).

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRN shares. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

ETR KRN opened at €63.85 ($75.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.43. Krones AG has a 1 year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 1 year high of €75.50 ($88.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

