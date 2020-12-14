Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $94.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.