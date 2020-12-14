TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TriState Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $16.27 on Monday. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $485.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TriState Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102,774 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 89,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 316,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

