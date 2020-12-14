Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $28,857.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $254,491.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,465,320 shares in the company, valued at $53,955,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,994 shares of company stock worth $4,527,410. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Yext by 109.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yext by 24.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yext by 49.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

