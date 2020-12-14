Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $9,732,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

