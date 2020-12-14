Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.00.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $160.40 on Monday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

