USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have commented on USAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

USAC opened at $13.09 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $122,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

