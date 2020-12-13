Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 65.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Old Republic International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 643,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,336,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $18.75 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

