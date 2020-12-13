Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,844 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Semtech worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,480,309 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

