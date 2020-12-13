Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,657 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CTS by 212.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 220.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CTS by 327.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 109.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

