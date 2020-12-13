ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,559,000 after buying an additional 1,533,149 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,541,545.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

NYSE GWRE opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

