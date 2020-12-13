ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $937,361.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $117.91 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

