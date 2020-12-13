ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,623 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Valvoline by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,193 shares of company stock valued at $946,734. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VVV opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

