Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.84 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Werner Enterprises worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 198.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 47.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.76.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

