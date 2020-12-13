Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of HollyFrontier worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $27.48 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

