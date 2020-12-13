MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in MacroGenics by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $28,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,331. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MacroGenics stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

