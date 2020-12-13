Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after buying an additional 631,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $74,877,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,731,000 after buying an additional 259,938 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 896.7% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 180,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 556,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,637,000 after buying an additional 112,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $134.87 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

