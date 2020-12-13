Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE SWN opened at $3.26 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.