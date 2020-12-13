Paul Kim Sells 10,662 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Paul Kim sold 29,949 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $1,395,024.42.

On Monday, November 16th, Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00.

FLGT opened at $49.87 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

