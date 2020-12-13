ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Vision by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of National Vision by 10.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Vision by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

EYE opened at $44.61 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.53, a PEG ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.