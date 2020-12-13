ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 789,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 579,445 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,091,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

