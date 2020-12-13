ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 2,999.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,200 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth $72,639,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 13,484.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after buying an additional 895,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $28,672,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

CNNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cannae in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.