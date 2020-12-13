ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $796,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $920,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of VSH opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

