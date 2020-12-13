ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in UniFirst by 806.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UNF opened at $198.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.66. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $873,892. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

