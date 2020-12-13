Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 153.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after buying an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,824,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,041,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth $13,056,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,185,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

