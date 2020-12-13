Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,006,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBS. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $825.90 million for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.