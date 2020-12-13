JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 108.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 60,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 87.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $294,712.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,444 shares of company stock worth $4,094,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

