Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.