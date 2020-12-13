JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 115,481 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.92% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $922.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

