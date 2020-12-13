Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,676,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,885,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,591,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 187.6% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 477,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 311,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

